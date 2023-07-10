Rashmika Mandanna, Salman Khan and more top stars who had to say sorry in public
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 10, 2023
Akshay Kumar has extended an apology to his fans after he received backlash for being a part of a tobacco brand.
Salman Khan landed himself into a public outrage when he compared himself to a ‘raped woman’. The actor was apologetic about the comment reportedly.
Rashmika Mandanna was slammed for getting aroused by her student who had worn underwear. She apologised for the same.
Vicky Kaushal was slammed for being a part of the sleazy ad in which Rashmika was there.
Yuvika Chaudhary was slammed for using casteist slur and later apologized.
Rishi Kapoor was known for bold tweets that often sparked controversy. The late actor later apologized.
Manoj Muntashir the dialogue writer of Adipurush said sorry for hurting people's sentiments.
Ranveer Singh was part of an ad for a popular apparel brand. The ad was termed sexist, and the actor issued an apology for the same.
