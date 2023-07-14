Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more South Indian actresses look like a goddess in gajra
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 14, 2023
Rashmika Mandanna looks gorgeous in a gajra.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks so pretty in a gajra.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamannaah Bhatia looks classy in a simple gajra.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sai Pallavi looks classy in this gajra look.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Shetty in a yellow saree and gajra is irreplaceable.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nayanthara carries a gajra with grace.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pooja Hegde's gajra fashion is commendable.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajal Aggarwal in a gajra is breathtaking.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Trisha Krishnan in a gajra is trendy.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rakul Preet Singh in a gajra is so fashionable.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When it comes to culture in the Southern parts of the country, the ‘gajra’ has always been an important aspect.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
These South Indian actresses love wearing gajras.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: The highest paid contestants in all seasons so far
Find Out More