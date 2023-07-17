Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more Top 10 South Indian actresses exude boss babe vibe in pantsuits

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 17, 2023

Rashmika Mandanna looks red hot in a pantsuit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

For Samantha Ruth Prabhu a white pantsuit is a go-to choice.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Trisha Krishnan looks sassy in this pink pantsuit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Shetty likes to customize her pantsuits.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Keerthy Suresh knows to make a bold statement in a pantsuit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tamannaah Bhatia is in a sexy pantsuit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shruti Haasan is a boss in a black pantsuit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pooja Hegde looks stylish in the pantsuit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rakul Preet Singh is so chic in a black pantsuit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nayanthara wore a sexy pantsuit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

These South Indian actresses love to wear blazing pantsuits.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

They are never afraid to try something new.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 times Ambani bahus slayed in royal lehengas

 

 Find Out More