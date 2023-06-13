Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more: Top 10 South Indian actresses in plunging neckline outfits

Take a look at South Indian actresses in deep necklines.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 13, 2023

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna's cleavage is hot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's evening gown shows her cleavage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur's cleavage is hot and sassy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia wears a hot blouse.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal's cleavage is OMG.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nayanthara

Nayanthara's sexy top has a sexy neckline.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Shetty

Anushka Shetty looks spicy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan's cleavage is so hot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh is all about cleavage feast.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde's neckline is the hottest.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hottie

These stars work hard to maintain themselves.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fittest

These stars look sexy in anything.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Sita Ramam and more: Top 10 South Indian romantic movies to watch on Sony Liv, Zee 5 and other OTT platforms

 

 Find Out More