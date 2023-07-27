Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more top 10 South Indian actresses who are yoginis

We have made a compilation of the list of South Indian actresses who do yoga to be fit and to maintain themselves.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 27, 2023

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna reportedly swears by aerial yoga for her fit body.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's July is all about aerial yoga.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh allows herself to fly as she does aerial yoga.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde does yoga to be in shape.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia started taking interest in yoga during the lockdown.

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal loves doing yoga in the morning.

Anushka Shetty

Did you know that Anushka Shetty loves yoga and was a yoga instructor before she came in the industry?

Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh also recommends all to do yoga to keep tension away.

Amy Jackson

Amy Jackson has always given huge importance to yoga right from the time she got pregnant.

Raashi Khanna

Raashi Khanna does yoga everyday.

Benefit of yoga

Yoga is well-known for calming the body and mind throughout the world.

Practice of yoga

Yoga helps in developing inner awareness and eases mental tension.

