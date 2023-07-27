Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more top 10 South Indian actresses who are yoginis

We have made a compilation of the list of South Indian actresses who do yoga to be fit and to maintain themselves.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 27, 2023
Rashmika Mandanna reportedly swears by aerial yoga for her fit body.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's July is all about aerial yoga.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rakul Preet Singh allows herself to fly as she does aerial yoga.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pooja Hegde does yoga to be in shape.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamannaah Bhatia started taking interest in yoga during the lockdown.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajal Aggarwal loves doing yoga in the morning.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Did you know that Anushka Shetty loves yoga and was a yoga instructor before she came in the industry?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Keerthy Suresh also recommends all to do yoga to keep tension away.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amy Jackson has always given huge importance to yoga right from the time she got pregnant.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raashi Khanna does yoga everyday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yoga is well-known for calming the body and mind throughout the world.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yoga helps in developing inner awareness and eases mental tension.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
