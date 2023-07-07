Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more top 10 South Indian actresses who know to slay in a saree
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 07, 2023
Rashmika Mandanna is surely a saree girl and how?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks like a goddess in a saree.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Trisha Krishnan's embroidered saree is amazing.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nithiya Menen looks hot in a red saree.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sai Pallavi is mesmerising in a saree.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pooja Hegde is a golden girl in a saree.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajal Aggarwal in a saree is ravishing.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Shetty looks hot in a yellow saree.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shruti Haasan is too sexy in a saree.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamannaah Bhatia is enchanting in a saree and how?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
These South Indian actresses are hot in a saree.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They work hard to maintain themselves.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Priyanka Chopra, Sreejita De and more top 10 actresses who married foreigners
Find Out More