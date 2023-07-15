Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more top 10 South Indian actresses who look gorgeous in anarkalis

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 15, 2023

Rashmika Mandanna shows us how to rock an anrkali.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will always surprise you in a white anarkali.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tamannaah Bhatia is one stunner who never disappoints with her anarkalis.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sai Pallavi can rock any anarkali.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The wedding season around the corner, wear this anarkali of Pooja Hegde's.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kajal Aggarwal's anarkali is apt for a day function.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shruti Haasan looks hot in a blue anarkali.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Shetty looks happy in a purple anarkali.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

We cannot stop crushing over Keerthy Suresh's anarkali.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rakul Preet Singh looks so hot in this anarkali.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Facing trouble selecting an anarkali for a function?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Look up to these favourite South Indian celebs for inspiration.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Janhvi Kapoor's hottest swimwear pics that are a Bawaal

 

 Find Out More