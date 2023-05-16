Top 10 South Indian actresses royal necklace collection

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 16, 2023

Whether it is an Indian or a western outfit there are many South Indian actresses who love wearing necklaces.

Take inspiration from these South Indian actresses if you want to make a case in a necklace.

Rashmika Mandanna looks sexy in this golden round necklace with gajra.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's gold necklace is something worth having.

Trisha Krishnan big necklace is a statement piece over her black saree.

Pooja Hegde looks beautiful in this white necklace.

Tamannaah Bhatia looks best in Indian necklaces.

Shruti Haasan looks royal in this necklace.

Kajal Aggarwal looks the best in traditional jewellery.

Nithiya Menen looks gorgeous in this heavy necklace.

Nayanthara knows to make a style statement in a necklace.

Anushka Shetty looks like a goddess in the necklace.

