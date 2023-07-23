Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more top 10 South Indian actresses who look smoking hot in kajal

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 23, 2023

Rashmika Mandanna makes sure her kajal is on point.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's kajal application is sexy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tamannaah Bhatia's kohl-rimmed eyes are sexy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Apply kajal in a simple way as Trisha Krishnan does.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shruti Haasan looks sexy in a saree and kajal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kajal Aggarwal's eyes are so gorgeous.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pooja Hegde has Arabic kajal rimmed eyes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Shetty wears kajal in a ferocious way.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rakul Preet Singh's kajal look is alluring.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Keerthy Suresh speaks with her eyes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

These South Indian actresses' eyes speak volumes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

They love applying kajal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Star kids who are party animals

 

 Find Out More