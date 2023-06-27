Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more: Top 10 South Indian actresses with an electric smile
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 27, 2023
Rashmika Mandanna will always make you smile.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has the best smile and how?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Trisha Krishnan's smile is cute.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Trisha Krishnan's smile is cute.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pooja Hegde has a smile to die for.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Shetty's smile is the sweetest.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajal Aggarwal has a super cute smile.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sai Pallavi's smile is so lovely.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamannnaah Bhatia's smile is seductive.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shruti Haasan has a priceless smile.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
These South Indian actresses have a killer smile.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They have beauty to die for.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Ahead of Tum Kya Mile song, Alia Bhatt's gorgeous looks from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Find Out More