Stunning lehenga looks of South Indian divas

From Rashmika Mandanna, Rakul Preet Singh, Malavika Mohanan and more South Indian divas who look glamarous in lehengas.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywood

Shriya Saran

Shriya Saran donned a multi-coloured lehenga and looked amazing.

Source: Bollywood

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna opted for golden lehenga and looked super-hot.

Source: Bollywood

Raashii Khanna

Raashii Khanna looks classy in red lehenga and accessorised her look with jewellery.

Source: Bollywood

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia donned a black-white lehenga and gave major fashion goals.

Source: Bollywood

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal slayed in red lehenga and paired it with matching net dupatta.

Source: Bollywood

Malavika Mohanan

Malavika Mohanan donned colourful lehenga and completed her look with subtle make-up and jewellery.

Source: Bollywood

Hansika Motwani

Hansika Motwani defined the hotness quotient in multicoloured floral lehenga.

Source: Bollywood

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh raises the temperature soaring with her festive look.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more Bollywood actresses who donned the best jewellery in movies

 Find Out More