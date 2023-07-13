Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia and more top 10 South Indian actresses look gorgeous in bindi
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 13, 2023
Rashmika Mandanna is the national crush of India because of her hot bindi looks.
Tamannaah Bhatia surely knows how to wear a bindi.
Pooja Hegde's bindi is classy and elegant.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu knows to pick the right bindi.
Trisha Krishnan has mastered the art of wearing bindi.
Anushka Shetty's bindi game is on point.
Sai Pallavi has often been spotted donned in a bindi look.
Rakul Preet Singh generally styles her looks with small and simple bindis.
Kajal Aggarwal's bindi is perfect on her face.
Keerthy Suresh shells out bindi goals.
Take cues on how to style your bindi look.
These South Indian actresses will give you help.
