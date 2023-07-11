Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia and more top 10 South Indian actresses who look hottest in lehengas

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 11, 2023

Rashmika Mandanna’s gold lehenga is enhanced with sequins.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tamannaah Bhatia' golden lehenga is the hottest engagement wear.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's designer lehenga is a must-have.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shruti Haasan's grey lehenga choli is so hot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pooja Hegde's stylish lehenga is a must-have.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Trisha Krishnan's pink lehenga is killer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kajal Aggarwal looks hot in a red lehenga.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Shetty looks sweet in a lehenga.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sai Pallavi has a stylish way to wear lehengas.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rakul Preet Singh's pastel lehenga gives goals.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Are you inching towards a pre-wedding celebration?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

These South Indian actresses have got you covered.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com