TOP 10 South Indian actresses who sizzled in bikinis 

A look at South Indian DIVAS who aren't shy of wearing bikinis and have proudly flaunted their curves. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Kajal Aggarwal 

Look at this new mommy/ kiddo. Once a waterbaby, always a water baby, no? 

Pooja Hegde 

The Cirkus beauty has always been sizzling hot. 

Rashmika Mandanna

Pushpa 2 actress dishing out beauty in black vibes.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha looks very rejuvenated. 

Rakulpreet Singh 

Rakulpreet Singh dishing out the cutesy mermaid vibes. 

Tamannaah 

The Baahubali beauty setting the screens on fire. 

Shriya Saran

Shriya enjoying her beach time with her little one. 

Raashii Khanna

Sardar beauty dishing out poolside picture goals. 

Malavika Mohanan

Maldives treating Malavika right.

Ileana D'Cruz

Meet the biggest water baby on earth, Ileana. 

