These Top 10 South Indian actresses are a vision in white

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 20, 2023

Rashmika Mandanna is stunning in a white pant suit ensemble.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks straight out of heaven.

Pooja Hegde looks like an angel.

Keerthy Suresh is ethereal in white saree.

Nayanthara is diving into summer time.

Rakul Preet Singh is shining bright like a diamond.

Kajal Aggarwal is a treat to eyes.

Trisha Krishnan looks absolutely gorgeous.

Tamannaah Bhatia is truly a vision in white.

Hansika Motwani is raising the temperature in a chic outfit.

