South Indian actresses aced the tie-dye trend

From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Rashmika Mandanna; here is a list of South Indian actresses who rocked the tie-dye trend.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Pushpa actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu slays in style and how!

Rashmika Mandanna

Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna pulled off a black-white tie-dye outfit with much ease.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh oozes oomph in tie-dye co-ord set.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde donned a co-ord tie-dye outfit and looked lovely.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia sported a tie-dye top in pink and blue shade.

Malavika Mohanan

Malavika Mohanan raised the temperature soaring with her blue tie-dye co-ord set look.

