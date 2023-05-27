Most followed South Indian actresses on Instagram

Here is the list of South Indian actresses who have high number of followers on Instagram.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 27, 2023
Rashmika Mandanna tops the list with 38.3 million followers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha Ruth Prabhu stands strong second with 27.4 million followers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mr. Majnu actress Niddhi Agerwal has 27M followers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajal Aggarwal enjoys 25.5 M followers on Instagram.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pooja Hegde has 23.6 M followers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rakul Preet Singh has 23.3 M followers family on Instagram.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shruti Haasan is 23.1 million strong on Instagram.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamannaah Bhatia has 20.8 million followers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Keerthy Suresh enjoys 15.3 million followers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raashi Khanna clocks 10 million followers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Shetty has 6.1 million followers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Trisha Krishnan has 5.8 million followers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!