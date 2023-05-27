Most followed South Indian actresses on Instagram

Here is the list of South Indian actresses who have high number of followers on Instagram.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 27, 2023

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna tops the list with 38.3 million followers.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu stands strong second with 27.4 million followers.

Niddhi Agerwal

Mr. Majnu actress Niddhi Agerwal has 27M followers.

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal enjoys 25.5 M followers on Instagram.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde has 23.6 M followers.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh has 23.3 M followers family on Instagram.

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan is 23.1 million strong on Instagram.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia has 20.8 million followers.

Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh enjoys 15.3 million followers.

Raashi Khanna

Raashi Khanna clocks 10 million followers.

Anushka Shetty

Anushka Shetty has 6.1 million followers.

Trisha Krishnan

Trisha Krishnan has 5.8 million followers.

