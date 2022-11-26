The Pushpa star was brutually trolled as she had not watched Kantara. Trollers accused her of forgetting her roots. She wrote in her long post that it was demoralising and she is being made fun of things she has not spoken.Source: Bollywood
The actress and her PR team was trolled when rumours on air said her ex-husband Naga Chaitanywa was dating a Bollywood star and this information was given by the actress. She tweeted saying that they have moved on and trollers should move on too and focus on work and their families.Source: Bollywood
A troll had asked the actress about the number of breakups she had. Shruti asked the troller about the number of girlfriends the troller had. Shruti assumed the troller may have had zero or half girlfriends.Source: Bollywood
The actress was once trolled as she wore a bikini. She was trolled for her no bikini policy. The star replied by saying that people need to stop discussing about the same.Source: Bollywood
The private snaps of the actress became viral on social media. In an interaction with a paper, she said that she does not seek anyone's attention and she does not owe a reply to those who think she does things for attention. She has always kept a low profile on social media.Source: Bollywood
During a post photo session when a user asked the star to share a snap of her naked self, the actress agreed. She posted a snap of her feet and wrote, "Nange pao" (naked feet). This is totally smart.Source: Bollywood
Trollers alleged that she hid her real name for political benefit. Her real name is Nakhat Khan and she is not a Hindu but a Muslim. The South Indian actress replied back saying that the trollers woke up 47 years to a fact that she is a Khan. She clapped for their Eureka moment.Source: Bollywood
The Mission Mangal actress was bodyshamed to which she said that one gains weight when one is lazy and eats a lot. Stars work a lot as they need to stand eight hours.Source: Bollywood
A troller with a verified handle had written in his post that the South Indian star had 4.7 million followers but just did 5-8 retweets. The actress replied saying try harder. The troller replied indeed she needs to. The actress further said in her tweet that half of her followers are people like him who have ensured she stays relevant.Source: Bollywood
The actress was slut shamed for wearing shorts. The troller said that she had forgotten to wear her pants post her session in the car. She replied back by saying his mom did a lot of session and so he is an expert. She also said that women are not safe because of such men.Source: Bollywood
