Rashmika Mandanna to Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Top 10 highest paid South Indian actresses
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 26, 2023
Rashmika Mandanna charges Rs 2-5 crore per movie.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu charges Rs 3-8 crore per movie.
Nayanthara takes Rs 2-`10 crore for each movie, as per IMDB list.
Anushka Shetty takes Rs 6 crore per movie.
Pooja Hegde takes Rs 2.5 to 7 crore per movie.
Tamannaah Bhatia charges Rs 1.5-5 crore.
Kajal Aggarwal charges Rs 1.5 to 4 crore.
Rakul Preet Singh charges Rs 1.5-3.5 per movie.
Keerthy Suresh charges Rs 1 to 3 crore per movie.
Srinidhi Shetty charges Rs 1 to 3 crore per movie.
These South Indian actresses are very talented.
These South Indian divas have won the hearts of all.
