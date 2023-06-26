Rashmika Mandanna to Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Top 10 highest paid South Indian actresses

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 26, 2023

Rashmika Mandanna charges Rs 2-5 crore per movie.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu charges Rs 3-8 crore per movie.

Nayanthara takes Rs 2-`10 crore for each movie, as per IMDB list.

Anushka Shetty takes Rs 6 crore per movie.

Pooja Hegde takes Rs 2.5 to 7 crore per movie.

Tamannaah Bhatia charges Rs 1.5-5 crore.

Kajal Aggarwal charges Rs 1.5 to 4 crore.

Rakul Preet Singh charges Rs 1.5-3.5 per movie.

Keerthy Suresh charges Rs 1 to 3 crore per movie.

Srinidhi Shetty charges Rs 1 to 3 crore per movie.

