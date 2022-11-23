Nayanthara

The actress had worn the Filmfare award for her role as Goddess Sta in Sri Rama Rajyam movie.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Kajal Aggarwal

She is one of the most beautiful south stars. However, do you know that she hails from a Punjabi family?

Source: Bollywood

Rashmika Mandanna

It goes without saying that Rashmika is one of the cutest stars in the South Indian movie industry.

Source: Bollywood

Nithya Menen

The Bheemla Nayak actress looks splendind in every frame and we have enough proof of the same.

Source: Bollywood

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

As per reports floating online, the South Indian beauty had undergone a nose job to enhance her pretty looks.

Source: Bollywood

Anushka Shetty

The Baahubali actress is one of the prettiest divas in the South Indian industry. She is a stunner in real.

Source: Bollywood

Pooja Hegde

The diva is a bomb and often posts sultry snaps on her Instagram handle.

Source: Bollywood

Shruti Haasan

Her fans always go crazy with whatever she puts on her Instagram. She is gorgeous and how?

Source: Bollywood

Hansika Motwani

One of the highest paying South Indian actresses is ultra gorgeous. She will be marrying soon.

Source: Bollywood

Nazriya Nazim

The Malyalam beauty is known for the quality movies that she does in the South.

Source: Bollywood

