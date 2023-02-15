Rashmika Mandanna to Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Top 10 super hit South Indian actresses

From Pushpa 2 actress Rashmika Mandanna, Shaakuntalam actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more; a look at the super hit South Indian actresses.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 15, 2023

Nayanthara

Jawan actress Nayanthara is a charmer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde is one of the most popular South Indian actress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal manages to turn heads in style.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Shetty

Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty sets the industry on fire.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Yashoda actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu needs no introduction.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rashmika Mandanna

Pushpa 2 actress Rashmika Mandanna is the national crush and makes men go weak in knees.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi has been blessed with captivating looks.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Trisha Krishnan

Trisha Krishnan entertains the masses with her acting chops.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia is the highest-earning female in the South Industry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh is a super successful South Indian actress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Aishwarya Sharma is a bombshell in real life; here's proof

 

 Find Out More