Rashmika Mandanna to Tamannaah Bhatia: South Indian actresses' net worth will leave you shocked

Popular South Indian actresses including Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia and more have managed to win hearts with their acting chops.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 19, 2023

Rashmika Mandanna

Mission Majnu actress Rashmika Mandanna's net worth is reportedly around Rs. 45-50 crores.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Yashoda actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu's net worth is reportedly Rs. 89 crores.

Nayanthara

Jawan actress Nayanthara's net worth is reportedly Rs. 15.17 crores.

Anushka Shetty

Anushka Shetty's net worth is reportedly around Rs 110-120 crores.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde's net worth is reportedly around Rs. 40-60 crores.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh's net worth is reportedly around Rs 45-50 crore.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia's net worth is reportedly around 4-6 million.

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan's net worth is reportedly around Rs. 45-50 crores.

Trisha Krishnan

Trisha Krishnan's net worth is reportedly around Rs. 70-80 crores.

Shriya Saran

Drishyam 2 star Shriya Saran's net worth is reportedly around Rs. 85-90 crores.

