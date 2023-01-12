Rashmika Mandanna Top 10 desi looks for Lohri, Pongal, Makar Sankranti

Rashmika Mandanna is called as the 'National Crush' by her fans for a reason. This is because she looks alluring in ethnic outfits which you can wear for Lohri, Pongal and Makar Sankranti festivals.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 12, 2023
We love the way the star has striked a pose in a silk saree. Her beauty is killer and emotions are raw and natural.
Rashmika looks like a goddess in her desi avatar. She often puts stunning snaps of herself in a kurti set.
The actress has done many successful south movies like Sarileru Neekevvaru, Bheeshma to name a few and also posts striking desi snaps.
If you are celebrating Lohri, Pongal, Makar Sankranti then all you need is this olive green and maroon coloured lehenga for the festival.
Rashmika looks hot like a fairy tale princess in this red coloured saree. She is also known to put interesting descriptions with her photos.
Look at the way the actress has worn a traditional green saree and teamed it up with heavy jewellery? She looks like a goddess.
Rashmika looks like a vision in white in this white coloured anarkali. We are sure you won't be able to stop staring at the same.
The actress likes to wear simple sarees for festive occassions and also likes to wear minimalistic jewellery.
Rashmika makes a strong case in a navy blue saree which she teamed up with a solid red coloured blouse to amp up the festive glam.
The South Indian beauty has become one of the utmost famous actresses because of her acting chops and breathtaking sartorial picks.
