Rashmika Mandanna travels in style; take inspiration

Rashmika Mandanna has never made us upset with her travelling fashion diaries. The South Indian diva is a fashion icon. Take a look at how she travels with oomph and grace.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 06, 2023
She had donned a black bra and had teamed it up with a green jacket, Gucci handbag and was travel ready.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress added a dash of colour to her white outfit by wearing an orange-coloured tank top, sandals and was lunch date ready.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Pushpa actress knows to dress comfortably, whether she is at the airport or just casually strolling around. She wore a black top with beige-coloured wide-legged pants and looked hot.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The diva was seen dressed in all white. She wore a white crop top with straight-cut pants and kept her tresses open.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
All you need is a white organza saree if you are travelling for your friend's wedding outside the city. Do a middle partition and wear big earrings.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
All you need is a summer dress like Rashmika has. Don a white coloured mini dress and go for the much-needed vacation you have craved for.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Your travelling wardrobe will be incomplete if you do not have a midi dress with a floral print. Opt for a backless one like the star did.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She was seen wearing an oversized t-shirt and looked hot as she enjoyed her beach vacation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mandanna was seen wearing a comfortable floral-printed white outfit which was perfect for a beach vacation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mandanna was seen chilling wearing swimwear of blue colour and she enjoyed herself in the pool.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
