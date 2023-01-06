Rashmika Mandanna travels in style; take inspiration

Rashmika Mandanna has never made us upset with her travelling fashion diaries. The South Indian diva is a fashion icon. Take a look at how she travels with oomph and grace.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 06, 2023

All black

She had donned a black bra and had teamed it up with a green jacket, Gucci handbag and was travel ready.

Breaking stereotypes

The actress added a dash of colour to her white outfit by wearing an orange-coloured tank top, sandals and was lunch date ready.

Comfort always

The Pushpa actress knows to dress comfortably, whether she is at the airport or just casually strolling around. She wore a black top with beige-coloured wide-legged pants and looked hot.

Queen of fashion

The diva was seen dressed in all white. She wore a white crop top with straight-cut pants and kept her tresses open.

Organza saree

All you need is a white organza saree if you are travelling for your friend's wedding outside the city. Do a middle partition and wear big earrings.

Summer fashion

All you need is a summer dress like Rashmika has. Don a white coloured mini dress and go for the much-needed vacation you have craved for.

Midi dress

Your travelling wardrobe will be incomplete if you do not have a midi dress with a floral print. Opt for a backless one like the star did.

Bikini shirt

She was seen wearing an oversized t-shirt and looked hot as she enjoyed her beach vacation.

White outfit

Mandanna was seen wearing a comfortable floral-printed white outfit which was perfect for a beach vacation.

Fun times

Mandanna was seen chilling wearing swimwear of blue colour and she enjoyed herself in the pool.

Thanks For Reading!

