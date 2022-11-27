This snap is the proof of why the actress is often referred to as the national crush The picture is too stunning, don't you think so?Source: Bollywood
The actress had posed in a white lehenga for Filmfare magazine. She looked ultra sultry flaunting her cleavage.Source: Bollywood
Rashmika looked ultra glam in this photoshoot and totally raised her sultry quotient.Source: Bollywood
The Pushpa actress is beautifully flaunting her toned figure in this frame and has sent us in a tizzy.Source: Bollywood
Rashmika's fashion touched the zenith level with this snap. She often is the celebrity brand ambassdor too of many brands.Source: Bollywood
The Goodbye actress looked bold in this red sleeveless dress and send out bold vibes.Source: Bollywood
The beauty of the actress is enhanced in this black saree which surely shows that she is one of the most glamorous ladies.Source: Bollywood
The gorgeous actress knows to make seamless changes in Indian to western outfits like a goddess.Source: Bollywood
Rashmika always likes experimenting with the colour red. She is playful with the shade and her looks.Source: Bollywood
The actress strikes a seductive pose in front of the camera. She is a showstopper in herself.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!