National Crush

This snap is the proof of why the actress is often referred to as the national crush The picture is too stunning, don't you think so?

Rise and shine

The actress had posed in a white lehenga for Filmfare magazine. She looked ultra sultry flaunting her cleavage.

Glam baby

Rashmika looked ultra glam in this photoshoot and totally raised her sultry quotient.

Fans go crazy

The Pushpa actress is beautifully flaunting her toned figure in this frame and has sent us in a tizzy.

Too chic

Rashmika's fashion touched the zenith level with this snap. She often is the celebrity brand ambassdor too of many brands.

Crossing all limits

The Goodbye actress looked bold in this red sleeveless dress and send out bold vibes.

Boldness personified

The beauty of the actress is enhanced in this black saree which surely shows that she is one of the most glamorous ladies.

Style moment

The gorgeous actress knows to make seamless changes in Indian to western outfits like a goddess.

Red moment

Rashmika always likes experimenting with the colour red. She is playful with the shade and her looks.

Effortless

The actress strikes a seductive pose in front of the camera. She is a showstopper in herself.

