Rashmika Mandanna uses these beauty secrets shared by her mom and grandmother for her glowing skin.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 16, 2023

Glow

Sunscreen is Rashmika's saviour.

Apply a lot

Apply a generous amount of sunscreen during travelling.

Apply during outdoors

Rashmika believes in applying a lot of sunscreen when she is outdoor shooting.

Makeup hack

Rashmika likes to apply foundation on her face.

Concealer

She likes to apply the same on her neck.

Different makeup

Colour concealer should be done on the neck too.

Do not go colour tests on neck

Rashmika believes in the process of getting an accurate colour match to her skintone.

Perfect foundation

She knows to find the perfect foundation for her skintone which is wow.

Try concealers

Rashmika believes concealers tried on arm, neck is different from that tried on hands.

Simple living

She likes simple living high thinking.

