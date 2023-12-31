Rashmika Mandanna VS Tripti Dimri: Who owned the fashion style this year?

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 31, 2023

Rashmika Mandanna got the title of India's national crush and she truly deserves it.

Tripti Dimri was second actress to get the same title.

She has pulled every fashionable look with utmost grace.

Be it her indian dresses or western looks, Tripti wins her fans hearts with every pic she uploads.

Be it western or indian, her outfits have always made an impact.

She looks gracious in this purple saree and she definitely makes us believe that she can pull any look.

Rashmika likes to experiment with her style and succeeds everytime.

Her pictures from a photoshoot makes her look like the epitome of beauty.

Her looks are the definition of bold and beautiful as she owns every outfit she wears.

Tripti looks so desirable in this one piece, surely giving competition to other actresses.

Thanks For Reading!

