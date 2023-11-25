Rashmika Mandanna's Geetha Govindam with Vijay and other pairings that left us wanting for more
Rupal Purohit
Nov 25, 2023
Rashmika Mandanna has always earned praise for her talent and stellar performances and even gained attention for her chemistry with her co-actors.
The actress has now paired up with Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor for the first time.
Here are some of her best on-screen jodis with other Indian actors.
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s pairing in Geetha Govindam was a hit one.
Rashmika Mandanna’s pairing with Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu was a fresh one in Bollywood.
Rashmika garnered fame starring opposite Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rise.
Rashmika Mandanna and Thalapathy Vijay were loved in Varisu.
Mandanna collaborated again with Vijay in Dear Comrade.
The South diva’s debut film Kirik Party was with Rakshit Shetty and their pair received immense love from the audience.
Mandanna fans also appreciated her pairing with Mahesh Babu in Sarileru Neekevvaru.
Which actor do you think Rashmika should collaborate with again?
