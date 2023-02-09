Rashmika Mandanna's latest look in white co-ord set is all things gorgeous

Rashmika Mandanna's latest picture is all that you need to wear this Valentine's Week. Take a look at her mesmerising picture right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 09, 2023

Queen of fashion

Rashmika looked stunning in a white co-ord set and posted her secret mantra to her happy life.

Fashion goals

The proof of her fashion diary is the scintillating snaps that she posts on Instagram daily.

Fashion icon

Rashmika is surely a fashion icon and knows to slay in all types of outfits.

Positive life

Rashmika in her post mentioned that one should keep hope and one's happiness and peace are above all.

Dressing right

Rashmika knows the divine art of dressing up like a boss babe and how?

Drool-worthy

The Pushpa star loves sharing good vibes via her scintillating shots.

Smitting

We love the way Rashmika is posing in this frame and how?

Photoshoot

All you need is this attire for your next photoshoot with your beloved.

Statement

Rashmika knows to look chic in a saree and how?

Look of the day

All you need is a sexy white outfit to look siren in this dress.

Thanks For Reading!

