Rashmika Mandanna’s must-watch upcoming movies

Shivi Paswan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 04, 2025

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the talented actress in bollywood and south Indian industry.

She was last featured in Chhaava playing a maratha queen. Here are some of her upcoming projects.

Sikandar is an action thriller film schedule for Eid 2025.

Kubera is tamil-telugu action drama expected to release in summer 2025.

Thama directed by Aditya Sarpotdar is a horror comedy starring Rashmika and Ayushmann Khurrana.

The Girlfriend a female centric film expected to release in 2025.

Pushpa 3 is announced for a 2026 release.

Animal Park starring Rashmika Mandanna is set for 2027 release.

Rashmika is set to star alongside Shahid Kapoor in an upcoming project.

Screw Dheela announced in 2023 is currently in the process.

