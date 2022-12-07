Schooling

Rashmika had been to Coorg Public School in Kodagu during her early years.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Higher secondary school

She did the same at Mysore Institute Of Commerce and Arts.

Source: Bollywood

Further education

Post high school, she went to MS Ramiah College Of Arts, Science and Commerce.

Source: Bollywood

Genius

She did her graduation in Journalism, Psychology and English Literature from MS Ramiah College Of Arts, Science and Commerce.

Source: Bollywood

Unknown fact

Did you know that April 5 is the birthday of the actress which is celebrated as National Crush Day.

Source: Bollywood

Rare fact

Rashmika has an infectious smile which freezes the frame. The proof of the same is here.

Source: Bollywood

Stunning looks

Apart from her educational background, the actress is known for her great sartorial picks.

Source: Bollywood

Dual degree goals

There are very few actresses who have a degree in Journalism and Psychology together.

Source: Bollywood

National crush

She is often called as the national crush of India because of her cute and unmissable looks.

Source: Bollywood

More about Rashmika

The name of her parents are Suman and Madan Mandanna. She was born in Virajet, Karnataka.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: The best South Indian films of 2022

 Find Out More