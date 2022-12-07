Rashmika had been to Coorg Public School in Kodagu during her early years.Source: Bollywood
She did the same at Mysore Institute Of Commerce and Arts.Source: Bollywood
Post high school, she went to MS Ramiah College Of Arts, Science and Commerce.Source: Bollywood
She did her graduation in Journalism, Psychology and English Literature from MS Ramiah College Of Arts, Science and Commerce.Source: Bollywood
Did you know that April 5 is the birthday of the actress which is celebrated as National Crush Day.Source: Bollywood
Rashmika has an infectious smile which freezes the frame. The proof of the same is here.Source: Bollywood
Apart from her educational background, the actress is known for her great sartorial picks.Source: Bollywood
There are very few actresses who have a degree in Journalism and Psychology together.Source: Bollywood
She is often called as the national crush of India because of her cute and unmissable looks.Source: Bollywood
The name of her parents are Suman and Madan Mandanna. She was born in Virajet, Karnataka.Source: Bollywood
