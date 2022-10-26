Rashmika Mandanna looks elegant and pretty in a sky blue coloured kurti set.Source: Bollywood
The diva is famous because of her stellar acting and mindblowing personality.Source: Bollywood
The actress let her golden lehenga do the talking. Now we know why she has set of Bollywood and South followers.Source: Bollywood
Rashmika is looking stunning in this blood red saree and we cannot take our eyes off the same.Source: Bollywood
The actress looks like a goddess as she flaunted her washboard abs in this lehenga set.Source: Bollywood
Rashmika is looking stunning in this frame and we are short of words for sure.Source: Bollywood
Rashmika looks pretty in this flowy kurta set. She tied her hair in a pretty bun.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!