Rashmika Mandanna's Top 10 airport looks that are chic and comfy

Rashmika Mandanna knows to make heads turn at the airport. Here, checkout her latest airport looks and bookmark the same for your travel wardrobe.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 26, 2023

Papped

The actress was seen today at the airport.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

All things comfy

She looked comfortable in her casual look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

What Rashmika wore

The South Indian actress wore a pretty white sweatshirt and denim jeans.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Look of the day

The diva chose to keep her tresses open in this heat.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Accessories

Rashmika simply wore sunglasses and carried a pretty black coloured bag.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Look completed

The actress completed her airport look with white sneakers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Basic

If you want to go for a simple airport look, then bookmark this snap of the actress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Often papped

For Rashmika looking sexy at the airport is no less than attending a red carpet event.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Smiles

The diva was all smiles as she got papped at the airport.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Travel girl

The Pushpa lady travels frequently for her work commitments.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 times Malaika Arora flaunted her cleavage ins style

 

 Find Out More