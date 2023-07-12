Rashmika Mandanna's Top 10 beach looks for a rainy day by the sea
Sarvepalli Bhavana
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 12, 2023
Rashmika Mandanna is known for setting major fashion goals not just on screen but off screen as well
The Animal actress often goes for beach holidays and proves that we all need a dose of Vitamin'SEA'
This picture is from her vacation to the Maldives. Sitting by the pool, she wore a cut-out dress in which she looked sexy
If you are planning to explore the beaches of Abu Dhabi, this black bikini should top the list of your favourites
Sometimes, staying comfy is also important. This stylish crop top and pants can be your go-to outfit on a lazy day by the sea
Rashmika's gold and glittery looks shell out major fashion goals for a beach day
A golden-tier dress makes Rashmika look the hottest.
A big hat and a nice pair of sunglasses are all you need to beat the heat
Bold and solid colours can never go wrong and that's what Rashmika proves in this picture
Last but not least, a high-thigh slit dress in light colours is what we can vouch for your day by the sea
