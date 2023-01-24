Rashmika Mandanna's Top 10 de-glam looks that make her perfect for Pushpa 2 Srivalli

Rashmika Mandanna looks beautiful both with and without makeup. Here, take a look at her scintillating photos which are all things de-glam.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 24, 2023

Winning hearts

Whenever Rashmika puts de-glam snaps of herself on social media she wins the hearts of her sea of followers.

Pushpa star

It was in Allu Arjun's Pushpa that she went all de-glam and appeared as a village girl in the movie.

Srivalli

This was the first look of the actress from Pushpa where she was completely without makeup.

Hottie

We need to admit that the actress looks phenomenal without makeup and how?

Cutie

As a de-glam village girl, Rashmika won the hearts of her sea of followers.

Hottest

Rashmika knows to ace any look without makeup like a pro and this snap is the proof of the same.

Pushpa direction

The movie was directed by Sukumar and Rashmika was surely the perfect muse for the director.

Srivalli beauty

Rashmika takes good care of her skin and diet to look so gorgeous in this frame.

Simply best

Rashmika looks the cutest when she is decked in a simple avatar. What do you think?

Gorgeous

The movie Pushpa rose to fame because of the gorgeous Rashmika Mandanna.

