Rashmika Mandanna's top 10 hottest beach wear fashion

Rashmika Mandanna is known to set out major vacation goals and also shell out beach fashion goals with these photos. Here, check out the same here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 25, 2023

Laidback look

Rashmika had clicked this snap when she had gone to the Maldives for a vacation. She wore a pretty cut-out gown and looked sexy.

Printed dress

All you need is a floral printed dress like the actress if you are planning to have a beach vacation.

Chilling

If you plan to chill by the sea then wear this blue coloured bikini for your much-needed getaway.

Summer goals

As summer is about to come all you need is a checkered dress to beat the heat.

Adventurous

If you are planning to explore the beaches of Abu Dhabi all you need to do is wear this sexy black bikini outfit.

Stylish

All you need is a stylish crop top and team it up with black pants to look ravishing for an evening on the beach.

Golden lady

Rashmika is the golden girl who loves to spend her time on the beach.

Hot

Rashmika knows the art of setting the screen on fire with her beach looks.

Workout

Wear your shorts and go for a beach workout. Working on the sand is the best way to burn calories.

Travelling goals

If you adore travelling then all you need is this hot pink coloured bikini with an overcoat.

