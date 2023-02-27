Rashmika Mandanna's Top 10 hottest red carpet looks that set our heart aflutter

Rashmika Mandanna knows to put her best foot forward when it comes to fashion. Here, take a look at her hottest red carpet fashion which is all things enchanting and mesmerising.

Fashion inspiration

Rashmika always gives us many reasons for fashion inspiration.

Girl-next-door

Rashmika's red carpet style is all about effortless comfort.

Does not shy

Rashmika is not someone who will shy away from bright colours.

Living up

Rashmika's snaps always lives up to our expectations.

Dopamine induced

Rashmika looks the brightest in this frame. What do you think?

Glam it up

Rashmika knows to put her best foot forward when it comes to dressing up.

Red hot

The actress looks scintillating in this red coloured mini dress which is breathtaking.

Dazzling

The diva knows to dazzle on the red carpet and how?

Stealing hearts

Rashmika knows to create magic in a saree and steal everyone's heart.

Stylish

Learn from the actress the art of styling in red.

