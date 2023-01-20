Rashmika Mandanna's Top 10 looks for wardrobe overhaul

Rashmika Mandanna's sartorial picks are all fit for the wedding season. Take a look at her fashion sense which will surely make you smile and blush.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 20, 2023

Breathtaking

The south actress looks stunning in this golden-coloured lehenga that she teamed up with a sleeveless blouse.

Fame

Rashmika has achieved a lot of fame in the industry all because of her acting chops and unique sartorial picks.

Always loved

Rashmika is always adored for her cute looks by her sea of followers. Her fans always go crazy over her because of her mind-blowing snaps.

Dam hot

The Pushpa actress looks dam sexy in this white coloured Indo western outfit which is all things glam.

Design goals

The actress looked sassy in this particular frame which was totally all things hot.

Steals the show

The actress looked like a red coloured rose in this satin-coloured gown which was all things pretty.

Embellished lehenga

The national crush looks pretty in this lehenga. She totally looks like a 'blessed mess'.

Crazy snap

The actress knows to make everyone crazy with her alluring photos and sartorial picks.

Stunning

This lehenga that Rashmika wore is expensive but she is surely looking like a diva in the same.

All things red

Rashmika makes her fans go insane with her ethnic photos and this picture is proof of the same.

Thanks For Reading!

