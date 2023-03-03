Rashmika Mandanna's Top 10 looks that prove she is and will always be the national crush

Rashmika Mandanna is called as the national crush of India because of her alluring looks and impeccable acting skills. Check out her scintillating snaps.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 03, 2023
We love the way Rashmika is eating ice cream in this frame.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Isn't the South Indian heroine the prettiest?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The diva loves to travel to new places and loves exploring cuisines as well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress looks the cutest in this white-coloured floral outfit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika is surely gifted with beauty and brains.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She can surely make everyone's heart skip a beat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Here, the Pushpa actress is in her goofy best mood.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The heroine looks the hottest in a saree.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Varisu lady has unmatched beauty.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika's energetic smile is killer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!