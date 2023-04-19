Rashmika Mandanna's Top 10 most regal looks

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 19, 2023

Rashmika Mandanna looks enchanting in white ensemble.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rashmika Mandanna flaunting her Indianness.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The south diva’s smile has got our heart beat.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Animal actress is looking extremely gorgeous.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rashmika Mandanna look regal in this outfit and we can’t take our eyes off.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rashmika Mandanna looks flawless in a saree.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pushpa actress is just elegant in pink sharara and kurta.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rashmika Mandanna is a boss babe in this green blazer dress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mission Majnu actress is sexy and killing it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rashmika Mandanna oozes royalty in this frame.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Eid Ul Fitr 2023: Top 10 superstar inspired traditional looks for men

 

 Find Out More