Rashmika Mandanna's Top 10 remedies to deal with pain in personal life

Rashmika Mandanna is a strong woman. Follow her tips to deal with the pain you are going through in your life. Check out her remedies.
Rashmika, in an interview with Miss Malini revealed that she is not very good in dealing with pain.
The actress revealed that she is an overthinker as a person.
The Pushpa star revealed that she will play the scenarios of way worst in her mind first.
Rashmika said that overthinking is not healthy and advised fans to not do the same.
The diva likes to deal with pain and is sort of going through it as a person.
She goes through the process of overthinking and then coming to the real situation.
She was in a relationship with Rakshit Shetty with whom she was engaged.
She met him on the sets of her movie Kirik Party.
The actress broke off her engagement with Rakshit, in 2018 reportedly due to compatibility scenes.
Post thinking about the worst, she will then get into the actual situation.
