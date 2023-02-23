Rashmika Mandanna's Top 10 remedies to deal with pain in personal life

Rashmika Mandanna is a strong woman. Follow her tips to deal with the pain you are going through in your life. Check out her remedies.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 23, 2023

Not a good choice

Rashmika, in an interview with Miss Malini revealed that she is not very good in dealing with pain.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Overthinker

The actress revealed that she is an overthinker as a person.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Scenario playing

The Pushpa star revealed that she will play the scenarios of way worst in her mind first.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Not healthy

Rashmika said that overthinking is not healthy and advised fans to not do the same.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Going through

The diva likes to deal with pain and is sort of going through it as a person.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Overthought

She goes through the process of overthinking and then coming to the real situation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rashmika's love life

She was in a relationship with Rakshit Shetty with whom she was engaged.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

How Rashmika met Rakshit

She met him on the sets of her movie Kirik Party.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Broke off

The actress broke off her engagement with Rakshit, in 2018 reportedly due to compatibility scenes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Accepting reality

Post thinking about the worst, she will then get into the actual situation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 beauty lessons to take from Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta and more

 

 Find Out More