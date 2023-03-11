Rashmika Mandanna's Top 10 secrets only true fans would know

We have made a compilation of some secrets of Rashmika Mandanna that only her truest fans will be aware of. Here, take a look at the same here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 11, 2023
The actress was born and raised in Kodagu in Coorg, Karnataka,Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She studied at Coorg Public School.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress has her mom, dad and sister in her family.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her mom's name is Suman. Her dad's name is Madan Mandanna and she has a sister named Shiman.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress loves her younger sister Shiman very much.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She has a Bachelor's degree in Psychology, Journalism and English Literature from Ramiah college.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika started modelling when she was in college back in 2012.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Did you know that the actress was a winner of Clean and Clear Fresh Face in 2014.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly director, star Rishab Shetty had spotted her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She did the same with Kirik Party opposite Rakshit Shetty.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
