Rashmika Mandanna's Top 10 secrets only true fans would know

We have made a compilation of some secrets of Rashmika Mandanna that only her truest fans will be aware of. Here, take a look at the same here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 11, 2023

Birthplace

The actress was born and raised in Kodagu in Coorg, Karnataka,

Schooling

She studied at Coorg Public School.

Rashmika's family members

The actress has her mom, dad and sister in her family.

Rashmika's family members' names

Her mom's name is Suman. Her dad's name is Madan Mandanna and she has a sister named Shiman.

Rashmika's favourite

The actress loves her younger sister Shiman very much.

Rashmika's studies

She has a Bachelor's degree in Psychology, Journalism and English Literature from Ramiah college.

Modelling life

Rashmika started modelling when she was in college back in 2012.

Winner

Did you know that the actress was a winner of Clean and Clear Fresh Face in 2014.

How Rashmika was seen

Reportedly director, star Rishab Shetty had spotted her.

Rashmika's acting debut

She did the same with Kirik Party opposite Rakshit Shetty.

