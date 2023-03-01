Rashmika Mandanna's top 10 secrets to glowy skin

Rashmika Mandanna loves to flaunt her flawless skin. If you want to do the same then these are her skincare secrets which you need to note.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 01, 2023
The actress believes that one should consult a dermatologist before starting any skincare treatment, as they will understand the skin in a better way.
The actress believes in getting an allergy test done before she applies anything on her face.
The actress believes in eating clean and avoiding foods that give rise to oily skin.
The actress likes to keep her body well-hydrated which results in good skin.
Rashmika likes to protect her skin from the harmful rays of the sun and does not leave her home without putting on sunscreen.
The actress likes to apply a serum rich in Vitamin C which nourishes her skin.
The actress likes to use a good moisturiser on her skin which keeps it hydrated.
The actress loves to wash her face two times daily.
One needs to exfoliate to get rid of dead skins and the actress suggests the same.
The actress believes that one should accept one's flaws and having acne is a normal thing.
