Rashmika Mandanna's top 10 secrets to glowy skin

Rashmika Mandanna loves to flaunt her flawless skin. If you want to do the same then these are her skincare secrets which you need to note.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 01, 2023

Dermatologist

The actress believes that one should consult a dermatologist before starting any skincare treatment, as they will understand the skin in a better way.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Allergy test

The actress believes in getting an allergy test done before she applies anything on her face.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Eat healthily

The actress believes in eating clean and avoiding foods that give rise to oily skin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hydration

The actress likes to keep her body well-hydrated which results in good skin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunscreen

Rashmika likes to protect her skin from the harmful rays of the sun and does not leave her home without putting on sunscreen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vitamin C

The actress likes to apply a serum rich in Vitamin C which nourishes her skin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Moisturise

The actress likes to use a good moisturiser on her skin which keeps it hydrated.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Face wash

The actress loves to wash her face two times daily.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Exfoliate

One needs to exfoliate to get rid of dead skins and the actress suggests the same.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Accept yourself

The actress believes that one should accept one's flaws and having acne is a normal thing.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 new OTT releases to watch in March 2023 on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar and more

 

 Find Out More