Rashmika Mandanna's top 10 skincare secrets

Do you want to know about Rashmika's skincare routine? It is not at all expensive and you can start following the same immediately.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 13, 2023
Rashmika Mandanna loves to eat healthy and the diet that she follows is pocket friendly. She likes to eat seasonal fruits.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress likes to begin her day with a glass of water. Hydration is the key behind her glowing skin.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The star never leaves her home without applying sunscreen which protects her skin.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika loves to eat a lot of fruits and nuts whenever she is hungry between her meals.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Post a busy schedule, Rashmika ensures that she removes her makeup and lets her skin breathe.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika feels that one is never too young to start a skincare regime that would work on ones skin.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika who was close to her grandmother follows her skincare regime which helps her in maintaining the glow on her face.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress had revealed in an interview to Rediff.com that her grandmom used to make a pack out of rice paste and turmeric.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika is a firm believer of using face packs out of kitchen ingredients as her grandmom and mom also used to do the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If you want that glow in your face Rashmika feels that one needs to get good sleep, eat clean and workout well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!