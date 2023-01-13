Rashmika Mandanna's top 10 skincare secrets

Do you want to know about Rashmika's skincare routine? It is not at all expensive and you can start following the same immediately.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 13, 2023

Interesting skincare routine

Rashmika Mandanna loves to eat healthy and the diet that she follows is pocket friendly. She likes to eat seasonal fruits.

Hydration

The actress likes to begin her day with a glass of water. Hydration is the key behind her glowing skin.

Applies sunscreen

The star never leaves her home without applying sunscreen which protects her skin.

Fruits for good skin

Rashmika loves to eat a lot of fruits and nuts whenever she is hungry between her meals.

Removes makeup

Post a busy schedule, Rashmika ensures that she removes her makeup and lets her skin breathe.

Know your skin

Rashmika feels that one is never too young to start a skincare regime that would work on ones skin.

Grandmom's skincare routine

Rashmika who was close to her grandmother follows her skincare regime which helps her in maintaining the glow on her face.

What does Rashmika's grandmom's skincare DIY mask consist of?

The actress had revealed in an interview to Rediff.com that her grandmom used to make a pack out of rice paste and turmeric.

Use kitchen ingredients

Rashmika is a firm believer of using face packs out of kitchen ingredients as her grandmom and mom also used to do the same.

Sleep

If you want that glow in your face Rashmika feels that one needs to get good sleep, eat clean and workout well.

