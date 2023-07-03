Rasika Dugal, Sobhita Dhulipala and more top OTT stars debut and recent movie look
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 03, 2023
Rasika Dugal did her debut in Anwar before being an OTT star.
Rasika Dugal looks ferocious as Beena Tripathi from Mirzapur.
Sobhita Dhulipala as Tara Khanna in Made in Heaven looks surreal.
Sobhita Dhulipala in Major which saw her recent work was phenomenal.
Pankaj Tripathi did his Bollywood debut in 2004 movie Run.
Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur is too good.
Neena Gupta did her Bollywood debut with the movie Saath Saath, 1982.
Neena Gupta as Manju Devi from Panchayat was awesome.
Pratik's debut movie was Yours Emotionally.
Look at Pratik Gandhi playing Harshad Mehta in Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story.
Pratik was last seen in Modern Love, Mumbai.
These stars look so different now.
