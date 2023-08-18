Raveena Tandon to Priyanka Chopra: 7 alleged love affairs of OMG 2 actor Akshay Kumar

Here are Top 7 alleged love affairs of OMG 2 actor Akshay Kumar.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 18, 2023

OMG 2

Akshay Kumar's film OMG 2 appeared successful and has collected Rs 100 crores till now.

Akshay Kumar love affairs

Take a look at his top 7 alleged love affairs of Bollywood's khiladi actor.

Shilpa Shetty

Both started dating while shooting Main Khiladi Tu Anari. However, Shilpa broke up knowing he is cheating on her with Twinkle Khanna.

Raveena Tandon

Raveena and Akshay are the most controversial Bollywood couple as she spoke openly after breakup with him.

Rekha

Akshay Kumar's name was also linked to veteran actress Rekha after the film Khiladiyon Ke Khiladi.

Sushmita Sen

Raveena Tandon said in her interview that she caught Akshay Kumar red- handed with Sushmita and Rekha.

Pooja Batra

Akshay Kumar dated model and actress Pooja Batra before entering in the Industry.

Ayesha Jhulka

Yes, you read it right. Akshay Kumar and Ayesha Jhulka's relationship was also rumoured after the film Khiladi.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar's relationship has been rumoured in the media a lot.

Twinkle Khanna

Due to this, Twinkle Khanna decided not to let her husband Akshay Kumar work with Priyanka Chopra.

