Raveena Tandon to Priyanka Chopra: 7 alleged love affairs of OMG 2 actor Akshay Kumar

Here are Top 7 alleged love affairs of OMG 2 actor Akshay Kumar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 18, 2023
Akshay Kumar's film OMG 2 appeared successful and has collected Rs 100 crores till now.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Take a look at his top 7 alleged love affairs of Bollywood's khiladi actor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Both started dating while shooting Main Khiladi Tu Anari. However, Shilpa broke up knowing he is cheating on her with Twinkle Khanna.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raveena and Akshay are the most controversial Bollywood couple as she spoke openly after breakup with him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar's name was also linked to veteran actress Rekha after the film Khiladiyon Ke Khiladi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raveena Tandon said in her interview that she caught Akshay Kumar red- handed with Sushmita and Rekha.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar dated model and actress Pooja Batra before entering in the Industry.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yes, you read it right. Akshay Kumar and Ayesha Jhulka's relationship was also rumoured after the film Khiladi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar's relationship has been rumoured in the media a lot.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Due to this, Twinkle Khanna decided not to let her husband Akshay Kumar work with Priyanka Chopra.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
