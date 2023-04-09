Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani's ravishing photos
Siddhi Chatterjee
Raveena Tandon's pretty daughter Rasha Thadani looks pretty in a yellow traditional kurti.
Both Raveena and her daughter Rasha here are seen twinning in black.
The hot lady, Rasha has completed International General Certificate of Secondary Education exam from Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai.
Rasha looks pretty and also sings well. Her Instagram videos are a proof of the same.
The hot woman also has a black belt in taekwondo, martial art form.
Beauty runs in Raveena's home. Rasha looks the prettiest. She also has a brother named Ranbirvardhan.
Rasha is charming and appealing. This snap is proof of the same.
We are waiting for Rasha to do her Bollywood debut.
The Hindi film industries next hot star kid is Raveena's daughter Rasha.
Raveena's daughter was born on March 16, 2005 and is 18.
