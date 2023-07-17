Ravi Kishan Birthday: Top 10 Bollywood movies of the Bhojpuri star

Ravi Kishan has built a name for himself in Hindi and Bhojpuri films as well as had prominent cameos in Marathi, Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil films.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 17, 2023

Tere Naam (2003)

A 2003 Indian Hindi-language tragedy romantic drama film directed by Satish Kaushik.

Phir Hera Pheri (2006)

Phir Hera Pheri is a 2006 Indian Hindi-language comedy film

Luck (2009)

Luck is a 2009 Indian Hindi-language action-thriller film.

Agent Vinod (2012)

Agent Vinod is a 2012 Indian Hindi-language action spy film.

Bullet Raja (2013)

A common man who transforms into a gangster.

Mukkabaaz (2017)

A 2017 Indian Hindi-language sports drama film directed by Anurag Kashyap.

Marjaavaan (2019)

Marjaavaan is an Indian action romance film directed by Milap Zaveri.

Batla House (2019)

An action thriller based on the 2008 police encounter in Delhi's Batla House.

The Body (2019)

The Body is a 2019 mystery-thriller film written and directed by Jeethu Joseph.

Lootcase (2020)

Lootcase is a 2020 Indian black comedy crime film directed by Rajesh Krishnan.

