Ravi Mohan's wife drops BOMBSHELL, says 'Third person...'
Priyanshu Ranjan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 21, 2025
Tamil actor Ravi Mohan’s wife Aarti Ravi recently blamed a ‘Third Person’ for ruining her marriage.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In a three-paged-note written by PS-I actor’s ex-wife, Aarti Ravi blamed a 'third person' because of whom her marriage to Ravi broke.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In the note Aarti also questioned Ravi’s decision of waiting over a decade before walking out of the marriage.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aarti said that money, power, interference or control did not ruin their marriage, she continued to blame it on the third person.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aarti stated that she has proof that the ‘third person’ was in Ravi's life even before the divorce papers were filed.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In a previous statement issued by the Tamil actor, Ravi called his ex-wife ‘controlling’ who did not allow him to meet his parents or spend money
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Addressing the allegations of using her children as tools Aarti wrote “father has seen them four times in the last year - by his own choosing.”
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
She further stated that “no one would be banning a father who is determined to meet his children.”
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ravi, in a statement said that his sons were involved in an accident, and he was informed only when they wanted his signature on the insurance papers.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Cannes 2025: Karan Tacker flaunts his watch; do you know its COST?
Find Out More