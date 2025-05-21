Ravi Mohan's wife drops BOMBSHELL, says 'Third person...'

Priyanshu Ranjan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 21, 2025

Tamil actor Ravi Mohan’s wife Aarti Ravi recently blamed a ‘Third Person’ for ruining her marriage.

In a three-paged-note written by PS-I actor’s ex-wife, Aarti Ravi blamed a 'third person' because of whom her marriage to Ravi broke.

In the note Aarti also questioned Ravi’s decision of waiting over a decade before walking out of the marriage.

Aarti said that money, power, interference or control did not ruin their marriage, she continued to blame it on the third person.

Aarti stated that she has proof that the ‘third person’ was in Ravi's life even before the divorce papers were filed.

In a previous statement issued by the Tamil actor, Ravi called his ex-wife ‘controlling’ who did not allow him to meet his parents or spend money

Addressing the allegations of using her children as tools Aarti wrote “father has seen them four times in the last year - by his own choosing.”

She further stated that “no one would be banning a father who is determined to meet his children.”

Ravi, in a statement said that his sons were involved in an accident, and he was informed only when they wanted his signature on the insurance papers.

