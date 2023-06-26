RD Burman birthday special: Top 10 Pancham da songs that will fill your heart with
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 26, 2023
O Mere Dil Ke Chain sung by Kishore Kumar was among the most successful songs of Rajesh Khanna.
Musafir Hun Yaaron was the first song Panchamda created with Gulzar.
Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein was the popular song from the movie ‘Ajnabee’.
Duniya Mein Logon Ko was by Asha Bhosle and RD Burman himself.
Bachke Rehna Re Baba featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman and Randhir Kapoor was sung by RD Burman, Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar.
Rim Jhim Gire Sawan from the movie ‘Manzil’ is still one of the best rain songs.
Sanam Teri Kasam by Kishore Kumar was from the Kamal Haasan movie ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’.
Kya Hua Tera Wada was by Mohammed Rafi, RD Burman, and Sushma Shreshta.
Roop Tera Mastana defined sensuality on screen.
Pyaar Diwana Hota Hai by Kishore Kumar, the song is from the blockbuster movie ‘Kati Patang’.
R. D. Burman was a revolutionary in Hindi film music.
R. D. Burman's early years were spent training under his father, S. D. Burman, who was already an established music director at the time.
